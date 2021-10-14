Liberia: Goalkeeper Watta Wants Women's Football Supported

Kakata Base Football Academy goalkeeper Watta Sheriff appeals to the Government of Liberia to support women's football across the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Let's Promote Women Football on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, via mobile phone, she said there are many active females playing football for teams in the county but they continue to struggle for education due to a lack of financial strength.

She explains there is need for more attention to be given to women's football to promote the game.

Watta Sheriff laments that it is a total disservice to women's soccer in the country further urging the need for government to develop plans and programs to support women's soccer.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper says there are more talented female players whose dream of becoming professional footballers dies often due to lack of support.

She stressed that due to lack of support and attention, female footballers sometimes lead to early marriage and teenage pregnancy.

"More of my friends that we all started playing football in Kakata dropped from school because they don't have money to continue their learning".

A 10th-grade student of the Giddings Polytechnic school in Kakata City, she added that one of the major challenges they face as female players is lack of training materials like jerseys and football boots which their parents are not willing to purchase for them to forward their dream.

"More often I hide just to go practice with my colleagues because my mother does not want to see me playing football as a female".

"Sometimes my mother will beat on me when she finds out that I come from playing football, it causes me to sometimes run away from the house to call people to come to beg for me", Watta narrates.

However, she is optimistic of playing for a top football club in the future.