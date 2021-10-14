Zimbabwe: Mutare Council Splashes Thousands in Nyanga for Workshop to Select New Town Clerk

COUNCILLORS and senior management at the Mutare City Council recently travelled to the resort town of Nyanga, at a cost of thousands of US dollars, to conduct a workshop on how to recruit a new town clerk, NewZimbabwe.com can reveal.

The town clerk's position fell vacant following the death of Joshua Maligwa, who succumbed to Covid-19 on January 5 this year.

City mayor Blessing Tandi confirmed the municipality was on the verge of finalising the selection of a new town clerk.

He also defended the exorbitant trip to Nyanga saying the workshop was ideal considering the position of the town clerk was strategic. Town clerks from Bulawayo, Redcliff, and a human resources consultant were also part of the delegates.

"We recently went to Nyanga for a training workshop. It was ideal for us to conduct the workshop at a place whereby we can focus and concentrate considering that the town clerk position is a strategic one for the city," he said.

Tandi said the city council was now left with eight interviews to conduct to select the final applicant who will fill in the town clerk's position.

"Out of the 45 applications that we received, we are now left with eight interviews that will be conducted on a date to be announced.

Tandi said that the municipality had to seek the services of a human resources consultant and experienced town clerks from other towns in order to be assisted in the recruitment of the town boss.

"In order to ensure that the recruitment process for town clerk is done in a credible manner, we procured for the services of an HR consultant so that we may be guided by experts.

"We also sought help from Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube and Redcliff town clerk Gilson Chakauya. We deemed them as the ideal persons who can assist us with technical advice in order to ensure a credible recruitment process," he said.

After the death of Maligwa, health director Anthony Mutara was appointed as the acting town Clerk before he was arrested in early September for abuse of office.

Mutara was granted $40 000 bail by Mutare magistrate Langton Mukwengi.

Mutara was later suspended and placed on an indefinite forced leave by the recently appointed acting town clerk, Tinashe Mutetwa, awaiting finalisation of his corruption cases in court.

People vying for the top job include former town clerk Obert Muzawazi, ex-Mutare City Council chamber secretary Cephas Vhuta and Irene Zindi who doubles as former Zanu PF Mutasa South MP and former Mutare City Council commissioner.

The minimum requirements for the top job include a social science degree, a minimum of four years in a senior managerial position in a local authority, 10 years experience in local governance whilst a Ph.D. will be an added advantage.