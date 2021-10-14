Liberia: CDC Calls for Speedy Investigation

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has strongly descended on authorities of the Liberia National Police for delaying investigations of reported ritualistic killings in the country.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, October 12, at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, Chairman Mulbah Morlu said that due to delays in some of the investigations conducted by the police, it creates unnecessary fears making a case that these allegations are true.

Morlu narrated that all reported ritualistic killings news circulating on social media is by some individuals who just hate George Weah's administration.

He they are only intended to create a an impression that Liberia is not safe, something, he said, is far from reality.

According to him, the best option is for the government to show a clear picture of the level of safety here is for the police to speedily conduct investigations and made public findings.

He added that hate for the government and individuals in government has reached the highest level of unreasoning noting that some individuals who are against the ruling establishment have created strategies to fuel the social media with false pectorals depicting that the country is not safe when in reality Liberia remains one of the safest places on earth.

He cautioned that the falsehood has the propensity to scare investors, visitors, and Liberians in the Diasporas from coming to the country.

Meanwhile, Morlu has announced the CDC is about to commence an operation styled 'boots on grounds' where every village, town, and the city will be engaged by the ruling party as the party prepares for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

He told the news conference the operation is headed by CDC vice chairman for administration Garblah Williams and national youth league chairman Jefferson Koijii.

The branding of the party will also introduce new variables where every partisan will be impacted fully.

All three political parties that formed the Coalition, including the National Patriotic Party of Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, the Liberia People's Democratic Party of former Speaker Alex Tyler, and the Congress for Democratic Change of President Weah are set for the boots on ground operation.

Morlu also disclosed the CDC will this October 18, launch a national identification exercise where First Partisan, President George MannehWeah will take the first ID card in Montserrado County Electoral District #6.