Liberia: Mo Ali - We'll Reconcile CPP

The secretary-general of the Ex-ruling Unity Party (UP) MO Ali says when the UP assumes chairmanship of the four Collaborating Political Parties, it will set the CPP on the path of reconciliation, noting that settling the internal wrangling within the CPP remains the foremost priority for his party.

He assures constituent parties of the CPP that includes Unity Party, Liberty Party, the Alternative National Congress, and the All Liberian Party that all will be done to reunite the CPP and settle every disagreement that has led to wrangling in the hierarchy of the Collaboration.

Speaking to Prime FM in Monrovia, about the preparedness of the UP to take over the CPP chairmanship this weekend, Ali said, UP Standard Bearer Ambassador Joseph Boakai is well prepared not just to lead the Collaboration, but to take over national leadership.

He says the UP is clear and stands ready to take over from the Liberty Party because issues involving the framework document being tempered with have to come to an end.

"But now as we speak our focus is moving into reconciling our constituent members, to make sure that members within the Collaboration are well respected to shape the destiny of the CPP; it is against this backdrop we are going to launch a massive reconciliation campaign to engage all of the members of the CPP", he says.

According to him, if critics of the CPP think they can use the current situation to score points then it was unfortunate for them, adding that the UP eight months' chairmanship will serve as a test for Ambassador Boakai and the CPP. We must work constructively. If the CPP must win the election, there is a need for all of the constituent members to work constructively.

He explains that tussle and internal wrangling within the CPP started over who to head the ticket to challenge the ruling Coalition of Democratic Change or CDC of President George M. Weah come 2023, where two constituent members, Amb Joseph Boakai and Mr. Alexander B. Cummings of the ANC have declared an interest.

Both men have been at each others' throats on who to head the CPP ticket, but the ANC Political leader has continually said he will not go as running mate to former Vice President Boakai.

Confusion within the CPP is about the alleged tampering of the framework document. The political leader of ALP businessman Benoni Urey alarmed some time ago that the framework document was tempered with, something that is tearing the CPP apart, leaving room for the public to see if they are ready to battle against the CDC.

But addressing a news conference over the weekend in response to the allegation of tempering, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings said he is not a criminal, neither is he corrupt, but he may not be able to convince everyone that his CPP colleagues are lying.

"I may not convince everyone that they are lying, but the vast majority of Liberians have come to know me and they know that I am no criminal; that I am not corrupt," Cummings told local journalists here Sunday, October 10 as he defended himself and his party.

"I am not here to claim perfection, for no man is perfect, but I am not a fraudster, a liar, a thief, a murderer or criminal; I am not corrupt - never have been and never will be" the ANC political leader maintains.