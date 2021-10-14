Liberia: PPCC, Business Owners Brainstorm On Procurement Matters

The Public Procurement Concession Commission or PPCC in partnership with business owners and managers has concluded two days of brainstorming workshop aimed at providing knowledge about government procurement-related matters.

The two days' bid tendering workshop was also aimed at strengthening collaboration, competition, and increasing participation of businesses in public procurement and formalization of the informal sector of the economy, commenced on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Paynesville Town Hall, in the City of Paynesville.

PPCC Executive Director Atty. Jargbe Roseline Nagbe Kowo said the workshop was intended to enlighten heads of businesses and managers, who are doing business with the Government of Liberia.

She said as per the mandate of the PPCC, the institution is to ensure the private sector including business owners, managers, and chief executive officers understand the workings of the PPCC.

Atty. Kowo said participants were drawn from Grand Bassa, Bomi, and Montserrado counties and there will be more interactions with the private sector in the future to enlighten their minds and make them be aware of their responsibility and obligation as a private sector and as bidders, they also need to know what their rights are under the PPCC Act.

The workshop initiated under the auspices of the PPCC) with support from the United Nations Development Program or UNDP was particularly designed to strengthen the capacity of businesses to take advantage of available procurement opportunities as in the case of the 25% procurement exclusively set aside in the Small Business Act (SBA) for Liberian-owned businesses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over 150 participants, representing different business interests are expected to attend the exercise that will be facilitated by PPCC staff and PFM/IFMIS Advisor assigned at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

An appreciable number of businesses operating in Bong, Nimba, Margibi, and Grand Bassa Counties have been invited to participate in the workshop.

Areas earmarked for discussions include preparation of a responsive bid/proposal for goods, works & services procurement, non-consulting services & framework contracting, PPCC's Vendor registration procedures & requirements, modernization of Public Procurement System, as well as the complaint mechanism.

The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) in Liberia's premier regulatory entity is responsible for public procurement and concessions award processes and is committed to working with all parties in ensuring transparency and accountability.