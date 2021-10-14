Liberia: New Dawn Management Empowers Correspondent

The Management of Searchlight Communications Incorporated, publisher of the New Dawn Newspaper has empowered its correspondent for Maryland County Patrick N. Mensah with a brand new Super Galaxy motorbike to enhance his reportage.

The formal presentation was done Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the newspaper's head office on U.N. Drive, opposite the National Investment Commission.

Presenting the bike on behalf of the New Dawn Management, its Editor Jonathan Browne said, it is the Management's way of enhancing the correspondent's work, especially as the country prepares for general and presidential elections in 2023.

Editor Browne noted that Management has recognized the sacrifices of Correspondent Patrick Mensah over the years since he joined the New Dawn Family in 2020.

"This brand new bike was given to the New Dawn News Paper by The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Congo Town outside Monrovia and we have decided to give it to you in order to aid you in the process due to some of the constraints you are going through in the rural part of the country".

"I hope you accept it and take it as your own", he added.

Browne disclosed that Management looks forward to providing motorbikes for all of its correspondents across the country, ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, but faces serious financial challenges and appealed to other Foreign Missions near Monrovia to emulate the gesture from the Chinese.

Receiving the bike, Correspondent Mensah lauded the Management of the New Dawn Newspaper for such gesture, adding that the bike will reduce some of the challenges he faces especially lack of transportation as he goes in search of the news across the entire county.

"Let me use this medium to say many thanks to the Management and staffs of New Dawn for this great opportunity accorded me".

Patrick described the intervention as timely, noting it will help to reduce his costs for transportation, as the issue of mobility has been a serious constraint.

"I remember sometimes I spent close to One thousand Liberian dollars a day just to gather some interesting stories in the county, but with this brand new bike, my costs for transportation are over and it will be used for its intended purpose".