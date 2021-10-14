Namibia: Hockey World Cup Teams Announced

NAMIBIA's national men and women's indoor hockey teams were announced at the Namibia Sports Commission yesterday, ahead of the Indoor Hockey World Cup which takes place in Liege, Belgium, in early February next year.

It is the second successive time the women's team will compete at the World Cup, and their coach Erwin Handura called on the Namibia Hockey Union and Sports Commission to ensure that there are no disruptions to their preparations.

"We are so focussed and I know we can do very well, so we don't want external distractions. When we went to the previous World Cup I almost resigned four or five times, I don't want the same thing to happen. There's always infighting and people coming on board with other ideas, so I'm saying it now, straight to the nation, leave us in peace so we can prepare our team very well and do well at the competition."

Handura says they've been preparing for the competition since 2019, and are aiming high.

"We are going to our second world cup and we have to do better than last time, when we came eighth. It can be done. Our aim is to finish in the top six, because then we will qualify automatically for the next world cup, but we are going for the top prize, we want the gold medal and if we miss the gold at least we can go for silver or bronze."

The team will leave for Europe in January, where they will head to Holland to prepare. They will also attend the European Championships in Hamburg.

"We are going to analyse the teams, but we will probably also play one or two matches against teams that are not in our group at the world cup.

"So for a whole month these young players have to take leave, some are taking unpaid leave, and have to sacrifice their jobs, so we had to look at how we can compensate the players. These are some of the issues we looked at for the players' allowances," says Handura.

The chief administrator of the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC), Freddy Mwiya, congratulated the players selected.

"You are going to compete against big giants but believe me, Namibia, as young and small as we are, we don't mind about what type of giants we compete with. You went to the world cup in 2018 and won two, drew two and lost two matches, and you mentioned that the team you are taking now is a much stronger team than before, I know for sure that we will be among the top nations," he said.

Mwiya adds that hockey should now be seen as a priority sport code.

"You are no longer a developmental sport code, you don't belong to that group. You belong to a priority group, along with cricket. There are some codes that belong to the priority group who must go to the development group, and there are even some that belong to national sport codes, but for me they don't belong there because they are not doing the right thing," he said.

"It's high time that we do the right thing, that we bring unity in sport. I want to emphasise that we need unity of purpose in sport, and we need people to move in the same direction," he added.

The MTC Namibia women's national hockey team:

Maggy Mengo (captain), Sunelle Ludwig, Gillian Hermanus, Berencia Diamond, Petro Stoffberg, Azaylee Philander, Caitlin Gillies, Danja Meyer, Kaela Schimming, Jivanka Kruger, Jaime Gillies, Armin van Staden.

Non-travelling reserves: Tara Myburgh, Anthea Coetzee, Jaime Henckert, Jahntwa Kruger, Britta Haensel.

The MTC Namibia men's national hockey team:

DJ Strauss (captain), Richter van Rooyen, Pieter Jacobs, Dakota Hansen, David Britz, Nico Neethling, Cody van der Merwe, Liam Hermanus, Owen Hatton, Fagan Hansen, Brynn Cleak, JP Britz.

Non-travelling reserves: Roben Kambinda, Percy Barthram, Nico Jacobs, Dylan Finch, Damien Schütz.