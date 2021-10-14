Tanzania: Health Experts Call for Innovations to Tackle Covid

14 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

SEVERAL health experts have called for health innovations that would bring new ways of provision of health services, such as telemedicine, during this time of Covid-19 pandemic to avoid physical contact.

The experts said African countries needed to embrace telemedicine as a way of changing approach in health services in response to the pandemic.

They were speaking during a virtual meeting entitled, "the Future of Health: Innovation on the Home Front," held recently. Co-founder and Director of Rocket Health Africa, Dr John Bwanika, said that the pandemic has further brought the need to have African health innovators for building health systems based on their local contexts.

She said telemedicine will to a great extent reduce and avoid risk of infection through contact.

Apart from that, countries must build the internal capacity of their health systems to reduce dependency on foreign support.

"One of the big lessons shared is the need to embrace digital health (telemedicine) to reduce possibilities of infections. Also to reduce time wastage while going to hospital and back home" he said.

The founder noted that another challenge was shortage of equipment and medicines.

"It is crucial that we redefine what is essential and define what the future of healthcare in Africa looks like," he added.

Furthermore, Dr Bwanika said that African countries must build their internal capacity to overcome pandemics. He said the experience had shown that during the first wave, there was shortage of protective gears such as face masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in hospitals. For her part, the Deputy Director of Research, Aswani Heart Centre, Yasmine Aquib said it was time to design research to serve the needy. She said African countries must develop a way of testing and accessibility of kits packages.

"The pandemic has totally changed people's life systems. Therefore, it was a time for innovators and researchers to come up with new approaches that can fully embrace technology," she said.

The 2021 Future Summit is hosted by Segal Family Foundation and BMW Foundation of change across the African continent. "The Future Summit is a space for people to use their gifted talents, commitment and passion to create a better world," explained Dedo Baranshamaje, Segal Family Foundation's Director of Strategy-Africa.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X