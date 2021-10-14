Tanzania: Govt Dishes Out 29bn/ - for Execution of Projects in Geita

THE government has disbursed a sum of 29bn/- for the execution and improvement of various development projects in Geita Region.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa disclosed this on Tuesday when he was speaking to the residents of Muganza in Chato District, Geita Region.

According to the Premier, the government intends to see that every Tanzanian has access to important social services including health, education, water, electricity and infrastructure in their vicinity.

Mr Majaliwa urged the regional authority to ensure the funds are utilized as per the intended purposes, noting that part of the funds amounting to 16bn/- have been allocated for Chato District.

"The 28.6bn/- has been issued for the implementation of water, education, roads and health projects...I call upon the Geita regional authority to ensure the funds are used as intended and reflect the value for money," said Mr Majaliwa.

Elaborating on the challenge relating to a shortage of health staff, the PM revealed that the government has continued to recruit more staff in meeting its goal of quality service delivery among its citizens.

The Premier directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) authority in Chato District to ensure the 5.2bn/- which has been dished out for executing water projects is utilised well and people get access to the precious liquid.

He also directed them to start embarking on a water search, so that water can be accumulated and supplied to the residents of the district through Lake Victoria.

"We cannot tolerate the fact that people reside near the largest lake and yet they lack enough and reliable water supply at their homes," stressed the PM.

Earlier on, the Parliamentarian for Chato Constituency, Dr Medard Kalemani, acknowledged the government's efforts and took the initiatives to execute development projects in the district.

Recently, President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched Tanzania Covid -19 Social- Economic Recovery and Response Plan (TCRP), which intends to spend over 1.3tri/- to strengthen delivery and access to social services within the country.

The TCRP which will be executed by a financing under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has allocated 14.84bn/- for the construction of 742 classrooms in Geita Region.

Such was revealed by the Minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Ummy Mwalimu, while unveiling the detailed blueprint for the execution of 535.6bn/- which has been allocated to local government authorities in the TCRP.