Tanzania: Shortage of Social Workers Worries Arusha Ded

ARUSHA District Executive Director (DED) Suleiman Msumi has decried shortage of social workers in addressing violence against the girl child.

Mr Msumi noted with concern the dire shortage of social workers, saying it gave the perpetrators of such acts the loophole of executing their evils at will.

"Efforts of mitigating the effects of violence against the girl child could go in vain if we don't have enough people to stand up for the girls," observed the DED here on Monday.

Mr Msumi, who was speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child hosted by the Centre for Women and Children Development (CWCD), said the shortage of social workers was to blame for the proliferation of violence against the girl child.

The DED equally challenged girls who face Gender Based Violence (GBV) to speak out and be assisted.

"Some of the girls continue to suffer in silence and this makes it a bit difficult, as far as intervention is concerned," he said.

Mr Msumi also urged law enforcers to arrest individuals, who connive with perpetrators of violence against the girl child.

On December 19, 2011, United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges faced by girls and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

This year's theme is 'The 2021 theme is, 'Digital generation. Our generation.'

It calls for equal access to the internet for girls as well as digital devices.

It also supports targeted investments to facilitate opportunities for girls to safely and meaningfully access, use, design and lead technology.