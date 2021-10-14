Tanzania: Tplb Defends Simba's Fixture Change

TANZANIA Premier League Board (TPLB) has defended their decision to reschedule Premier League match between Simba and Polisi Tanzania saying it is within the framework of their constitution.

On Tuesday evening, the board through its Communication Department issued a statement indicating that the match will be played on October 27th and not 20th as it earlier announced.

It said the reason behind the reschedule was possible return flight delays that Simba may encounter after their Champions League match against Jwaneng Galaxy on October 17th at the National Stadium in Botswana.

Clearing the air on Wednesday, the board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almasi Kasongo said they saw it necessary to shift the date in order to serve the interest of the club and their constitution allows them to adjust fixtures when the need arises.

He, however, pointed out that the board's vision not to entertain games in hand this season will not be affected by the rescheduled game saying after the October 27th encounter, all teams will start the fourth round of the league with equal number of played matches.

Simba are already on the ground finalising their preparations before heading to Botswana for the first leg match prior to their reverse leg meeting on October 24th in the city.

The best winner in both legs will invade into the group stage of the biggest club football showdown on the continent where they will start to play with less pressure in comparison to the on-going preliminary rounds.

Speaking in the city recently, Simba's manager Patrick Rweyemamu said despite partially knowing their opponents, they will not underestimate them since reaching at this stage means they (Jwaneng) are a complete side.

"In football, there is no small team. We are aware that they are champions of Botswana and we are going to play against the champions.

Even if you face a fourth division team, there is no need to underrate them.

"Disrespecting your opponents is not a good thing at all because anything in football can happen since you can have ample preparations but fail to make it because sometimes, luck plays its part in football.

"You can never achieve your goals if you fail to respect your opponents as such, our mentality is that in order to step into the group stages, we must defeat the Galaxy," he said.

On the tactical aspect, the manager pointed out that the coach and his entire technical bench are always working hard to ensure that they generate the required results from both legs.

"Playing pattern will definitely change because we have new players in the team who are still getting used to our style and as time goes, things will be working out better for the team," he said.

Simba declared that their target in this season's champions league is to go beyond the quarter-finals phase they reached last season before being eliminated by the finalists Kaizer Chiefs on a 4-3 aggregate loss.

The Msimbazi Street Reds were just few steps away from reaching into the finals of the competition hence they want to achieve that feat this term and they believe that they have what it takes to cruise far.