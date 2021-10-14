Tanzania: Construction of VP Office in Offing

THE Vice-President's Office and Suma JKT have signed an 18.8bn/- contract for the latter to construct a permanent building for the former at the Mtumba Government City in Dodoma.

The signing ceremony for the project was on Wednesday at the Mtumba government city. The event was also witnessed by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) which is a supervisor of the project.

Speaking during the event, Permanent Secretary in the Vice President's Office Mary Maganga commended Suma JKT for winning the tender asking the contractor to ensure the project is completed on time and at high standards.

"I'm confident enough that Suma JKT is well experienced in the construction industry and that this project will be of a high standard and its implementation will consider the time frame," she said.

According to her, completion of the office building will improve service delivery since the current building isn't capable of accommodating all the staff, a move, as a result, some of them are forced to use another building in the city centre.

"There is a large number of staff members under the department of environment and they are too busy, whenever there is a meeting, they have to come here at Mtumba city. Completion of the new building will address this challenge," she added.

Expounding further she said, on supervising the project, NHC will work closely with the construction committee under the Vice Presidents Office that is being chaired by the Deputy Permanent Secretary Mohammed Khamis Abdullah.

She also insisted on the importance to allocate an office that will be in charge of coordinating activities of the revolutionary government of Zanzibar.

"The office of Vice President is in charge of all union and environmental affairs in the country, therefore we shall allocate an office space for coordinating activities of the revolutionary government of Zanzibar, for the sake to facilitate execution of the activities for both parts of the union," she explained.

For his part, Engineer Morgan Nyoni from Suma JKT assured the PS that the project will be completed within the time frame and at a higher standard.

We shall do all it takes to have the project complete even before time, we have enough resources for the construction of this building, I thank the government for issuing a huge budget for implementation of this project," he noted.

For his part, the NHC Manager for Engineering Service Manning Mwalaka said the corporation will ensure the contractor meets all the requirements indicated in the contract.

We have been assigned to supervise the construction of this project, we shall work together and ensure that the building is constructed as per the agreed standards," he assured.

Adjourning the fourth Parliament meeting in Dodoma on September 12 this year, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved 300bn/- to finance the construction of permanent offices for all the 23 ministries in the countries capital city, Dodoma.

He said the addition of 300bn/- will be released later on to fund further stages of the construction.

"The projects will be undertaken by public and private companies. The construction of the country's headquarters is implemented alongside the implementation of other supportive infrastructures for cleanness and sewerage, road network, gas, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as well as fire and rescue services," he said.