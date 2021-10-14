Tanzania: Eight Teams in Race for Nyerere Hockey Throne

KENYAN team Daikyo Heroes is among eight teams listed to heighten this year's Nyerere Hockey tournament opening its showdown today in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

The four-day tournament winds up on Sunday at Khalsa ground in Moshi, according to Kaushik Doshi, the secretary general of Tanzania Hockey Association (THA).

Doshi said that the annual tournament is among the national level events staged to honour the Former President Julius Nyerere and has been organized by THA in collaboration with the Committee of Sikh Union Club. The eight teams, according to Doshi have confirmed so far confirmed to take part in the prestigious hockey tournament while Sikh Community of Moshi supported it as the main sponsor.

Doshi added that the teams have been divided into two pools; A and B each with four teams.

Pool A consists of Moshi Khalsa, Black Tigers, Kili Vijana, and Daikyo Heros Club from Mombasa, Kenya.

The Pool B has team from Tanzania People's defense Forces (TPDF), Black Mamba, Arusha Twigas and Zanzibar. Moshi Khalsa are scheduled to start their campaign against Black Tigers in the opening game at 1:00 PM, before Kili Vijana taking on Daikyo Heroes an hour later.

The opening day schedule will also see TPDF play Black Mamba (04:00 PM) while Arusha Twigas will lock horns with Zanzibar (05:15 PM).

Friday morning schedule shows Black Mamba will battle it out against Arusha Twigas; Moshi Khalsa will take on Kili Vijana as Black Tiger test Daikyo Heroes.

On the same day, TPDF face Arusha Twigas, Black Mamba will play against Zanzibar and Moshi Khalsa challenge Daikyo Heroes in in the evening game.

TPDF will return at battle on Saturday morning by facing Zanzibar while Black Tigers will wind up group stage game against Kili Vijana.

Doshi added the winner and runners of each pool will progress to the semifinal whose matches will be staged on Saturday.

The winners of the semifinal matches will meet in the final match to be staged on Sunday. He the tournament wasn't held last year due to covid-19 threat, but the winners of 2019 tournament were Moshi Khalsa who defeated TPDF by 1-0 in the fiercely contested final.

He said this time around they expect to see tough duels as all the teams are well prepared for the tournament.