Tanzania: Mpango Orders Timely Completion of Jnhpp

VICE President Dr Philip Mpango has directed the Ministry of Energy to strengthen supervision and increase the number of experts at the ongoing 2,115 megawatts Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHP) to fast track its execution.

The VP also ordered the ministry to ensure that electricity supplied at the construction site can effectively run the contractor's machinery.

Similarly, Dr Mpango tasked the ministry and the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) to review the project's strategic plan as well as increase working hours and equipment for timely completion of the project.

The VP issued the directives yesterday while concluding his two-day working visit to the project, stressing that the government has continued to dish out funds of which a payment of 2.8tri/- has been done to date.

He also directed the Chief Secretary to appoint a team of experts from various ministries, institutions and defence and security organs to assess various challenges and come up with solutions.

"Among issues which should centre in their deliberations includes the construction of a power transmission line from the project site to Chalinze town as well as the construction of the sub-station," said DrMpango.

He emphasized on the need for Tanesco to construct the power transmission line so as to enable electricity testing once the project has been finalized.

"It is critical that the Ministry of Energy takes immediate measures for the project to be finalized on time ... this includes issues of foreign permits and how lost time in implementing the project can be compensated," noted the VP directing the Minister for Energy to follow up funds resulting from corporate social responsibilities (CSR) for its efficiency.

He applauded the supervisors of the project Tanroads Engineering Consulting Unit (TECU) for demonstrating good work and providing employment opportunities to local Tanzanians and using raw materials produced from within the country to execute the JNHP.

In another development, the VP instructed defence and security organs to intensify security at the project to overcome any chances of threats during and after its execution.

He, equally, urged regional authorities to take serious measures in containing the number of livestock grazing at the Rufiji River Basin as well as embark on public awareness on the importance of conserving the river basin for the project.

For his part, the Energy Minister, Mr January Makamba pledged to work on all the directives, noting that they will start to implement orders immediately.

"The ministry will effectively supervise the Vice President's orders taking into account their major role in overseeing the project," noted MrMakamba.

Dr Mpango started his visit on Wednesday taking the train to arrive at the site and witnessed various ongoing construction works.

After inspecting the project, the VP directed contractors and supervisors of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHP) to observe quality and standards during its construction, so that any future disaster as a result of it is kept at bay.

He told consultant engineers to trace a source of any shortfall that might occur as a result of the implementation and cause a big impact to Tanzanians, who have invested 6.6tri/- into the scheme.

"If any shortcoming will occur it is better to make early professional interventions to ensure that quality is observed to avert future disasters," he added.

DrMpango argued that Tanzania cannot build an industrial economy without reliable and enough power which will come from the JNHP.

Apart from that the Vice- President congratulated Tanzanians who were involved in construction of the project, he reminded them to also demonstrate patriotism, because their names will remain in the country's history, adding: "Continue paying taxes since through taxes the country makes strides in development.

In the same vein, he used the platform to pray for leaders who had dreamt of constructing that project including the father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, and the late John Magufuli, saying their dreams are now coming true.