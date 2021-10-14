South Africa: Justice Khampepe and Justice Jafta Retire From the Bench

Constitutional Court Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has wished Justice Sisi Khampepe and Justice Chris Jafta well following their retirement from the highest court bench in the country.

The two Justices retired on Monday - following in the steps of former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng whose term in office came to an end earlier this week.

Justice Khampepe retires after 40 years in the legal profession including opening one of the few Black labour law firms in the country during apartheid and serving as a commissioner in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Acting Chief Justice Zondo described Justice Khampepe's four decades of service as full of "bountiful contributions to South African law and society".

"I wish to express our deep appreciation to Justice Khampepe for her selfless service to the people of South Africa, for her commitment to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, for her role in strengthening our constitutional democracy during her term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court and for her immense contribution to our jurisprudence. I wish Justice Khampepe everything of the best during her well-deserved retirement," he said.

Justice Jafta retires after 12 years at the apex court and 38 years in the legal profession, which started with his term as a court interpreter in 1983.

"On behalf of my colleagues in the Constitutional Court and the Judiciary as a whole, I thank Justice Jafta for his contribution to the development of our law, for the service he rendered in various courts of our country and for his contribution to the promotion and protection of the independence of the Judiciary. I wish him everything of the best during his retirement," Acting Chief Justice Zondo said.