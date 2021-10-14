South Africa: National State of Disaster On Covid-19 Extended to 15 November

14 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on COVID-19 until 15 November 2021.

The extension, the Ministry said in a statement, was in terms of section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

The Ministry said the decision to extend the state of national disaster followed consultations with relevant stakeholders and Cabinet approval.

"The extension takes into account the need to continue observing all non-pharmaceutical interventions against COVID-19 and increasing vaccinations as part of contingency measures being undertaken to mitigate against its impact," Dlamini Zuma said.

Dlamini Zuma said government remains committed to saving lives and ensuring that more people get vaccinated, as it is the only way to safely open the economy and go back to normal life.

