South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu and Premier Sihle Zikalala Call for Enhanced Water Conservation in Kwazulu-Natal

Minister Mchunu and Premier Zikalala call for enhanced water conservation in KZN as water levels marginally increase

Minister Senzo Mchunu and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala have called on residents to enhance their water conservation measures amid marginal dam levels increase in the province. This is as the Ministry of Water and Sanitation is on a ministerial visit which aims to assess the state of water and sanitation related services in KZN.

Speaking during one of the sessions with the Provincial Executive, Minister Mchunu said South Africa is a water scarce country, but cautioned residents not be alarmed.

"The fact is that we are a water scarce country and we have to start behaving like people who are aware of this known fact because if we do not heed the call to save water, we will be in serious trouble as we are seeing how drought is affecting water supply in some communities," Minister Mchunu said.

Minister Mchunu's remarks come as the province's dam levels minimally increased from last week's 66.5% to 66.7%. Compared to the similar period in the previous year, the provincial storage capacity was lower at 53.9%.

In addition, the Umgeni Water Supply System has also marginally increased from 74.1 last week to 74.2% in the current week.

Supporting Minister Mchunu's remarks, Premier Zikalala said the provincial government aims to work closely with local government to ensure the effective implementation of the recently launched Provincial Water Master Plan which is meant to ensure universal access to water in the province.

"South Africa, in particular KwaZulu-Natal, is facing water service challenges caused by constrained water sources, insufficient water infrastructure maintenance and recurrent droughts driven by climatic variation just to name a few," he said.

"It is therefore of significance that we have to accelerate the provision of water and sanitation services to communities in lack of such services," Premier Zikalala stated.

Meanwhile, one of the province's largest dams, Albert-Falls remains below average at 48.5% for two successive weeks. Also below average is the Hazelmere Dam at 35.0% from 34.8%.

Driel Barrage Dam is down from last week's 100.0% full capacity to 86.65, while Craigie Burn has increased from 99.4% to 100.4%. Zaaihoek Dam has remained unchanged at 75.4%.

While calling on residents to enhance water conservation measures, Minister Mchunu and Premier Zikalala committed to get all spheres of government to work closely together and implored residents to avoid the vandalism of water infrastructure in the province while work to accelerate services gets underway.

Here's a look at this week's dam level status in some KwaZulu-Natal dams.