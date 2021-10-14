South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Hosts Twitter Space Discussion, 14 Oct

press release

Commissioner MX Busisiwe Deyi who is a Commissioner at the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE will have a discussion on twitter spaces tomorrow, Thursday, 14 October at 7PM with some leaders of the LGBTI+ community.

The discussion theme will be Reflecting on LGBTI+ equality 27 years into our democracy.

Speakers will be Jabu Pereira, Founder and Executive Director of Iranti which works in the region of trans, intersex and lesbian rights, and Nthabiseng Mokoena, who is a digital rights activist working on gender, gender identity and sex characteristics as they intersect with race, class, the law and technology.