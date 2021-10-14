Nigeria: Covid-19 - With Less Than 2 Percent of Population Tested, Nigeria Records Five Deaths Wednesday

Samples tested in Nigeria so far constitute less than 2 per cent of an estimated 206 million population.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday disclosed that a total of 3,141,795 persons have been tested for the coronavirus infection since the disease broke out in 2020.

This is less than 2 per cent of Nigeria's estimated 206 million population.

Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, disclosed this at its briefing on Wednesday.

Mr Mustapha, who doubles as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), admitted that the statistics generated over the last four weeks of testing have shown that the trend of infection is going down in some states while in others, the trajectory is upward.

Fatalities

Meanwhile, the country also recorded five additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 251 fresh cases reported across 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night.

Breakdown

In the latest update by the NCDC, the FCT recorded 78 cases, followed by Lagos, the epicentre of the disease with 46 cases while Kaduna in the South-west ranked third with 27 cases.

Rivers State recorded 21 cases; Imo, 16, while Edo and Delta in the South-south recorded 13 and 12 cases respectively.

While Plateau and Niger States in the North-central recorded 10 and seven cases respectively, Bauchi State in the North-east and Kwara State in the North-central recorded six cases each.

Also, Akwa Ibom in the South-south recorded four cases, while Benue and Nasarawa States in the North-central recorded three and two cases respectively.

A review of data provided by NCDC revealed a breakdown of testing conducted so far across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the report, as of October 14, out of a total of 3,142,971 tests conducted Nigeria's total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 208,404 while the fatality toll increased to 2,761.

According to the disease centre, a total of 9,520 Nigerians are currently down with the disease nationwide

The five states topping the testing chart are Lagos, FCT, Rivers, Kaduna and Plateau.