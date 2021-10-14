Namibia: Two Murdered in Oshikoto On Monday

A 43-year-old woman was beaten to death by her boyfriend on Monday at Onethika village in the Oshikoto region. The 36-year-old suspect is a cattle herder who hails from Mpungu in the Kavango West region.

At Oshigambo, a 21-year-old man was again stabbed to death by his friend at a bar, around 22h00. The deceased have been identified as Linda Johannes and Festus Shaamwapeni.

According to officer Petrus Shigwedha, it is alleged that the suspect and deceased (his girlfriend) were drinking at the cuca shops with the suspect's friend and the suspect left the girlfriend with other people. He then went home to make a fire and cook because he was hungry. "Thereafter, the suspect decided to go to his girlfriend's room where happen to catch her in the room with another man."

Shigwedha further explained that after knocking on the door the suspect learned that there were two people in the room. "He pretended to leave but observed the room from a distance," said the police officer Shigwedha said the man who was in the room with Johannes left the room thinking the suspect had returned home, but ran into the bushes when he saw the suspect entering the room and started to assault the woman. He allegedly beat the victim with a chain all over the body as well as the head and face.

The victim sustained serious injuries and started to bleed heavily. Police said, the suspect dragged her outside the room and informed the neighbours about what he had done.

"When the neighbours arrived at the scene, they found Johannes died in a pool of blood."Her next of kin have been informed of her death. Shigwedha explained that at Oshigambo, it is alleged that the suspect used an Okapi knife to stab his friend twice in the chest. The stabbing took place after a short argument over a pump allegedly stolen by the victim the previous week. Shaamwapeni died at the scene. The suspect is a 30-year-old man and has been arrested. Police investigations continue.