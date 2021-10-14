Cameroon: Local, Regional Councils - Investment Quotas for 2022 Budget

The Ministers of Finance and Decentralisation and Local Development in a joint circular letter have given guidelines for the preparation of the budget for 2022 financial year.

Cameroon's government local public actions for the 2022 financial year are focused on deepening and accelerating the decentralisation process, promoting local development, as well as strengthening local governance. All these are with the perspective to improve living conditions of the population as well as ensure economic and social progress while curbing the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investment Quotas

In order to boost local development, Ministers Louis Paul Motaze and Georges Elanga Obam have spelt out investment priorities for Local and Regional Councils in the 2022 financial year. In the joint circular letter signed on October 7, 2021, it is stated that Local and Regional Councils have to strictly respect the minimum investment budget rates that for local councils have be fixed at 40 per cent of total expenditure and 60 per cent for Regions. The two Ministers in the letter further specify that the investment budget allocated should not be used to finance the running costs.

Development Projects

As for local councils, development projects to be financed by the public investment budget for 2022 financial year should be those contained in the duly adopted Communal Development Plan and should appear in the annual investment plan in a detailed manner with the cost, nature, place of execution of the investment, equipment, sources of finance as well as the expected impact on the population. For City Councils, the development projects must be those contained in the Urban Development Master Plan. Concerning regions, while waiting for the adoption of Regional Development Plans, the development projects should meet the harmonious, balanced, solidarity and sustainable development needs of the area.

The inclusion of the projects in the public investment budget should respect procedures in force with regard to maturation, programming and budgeting of related costs. The councils, the circular letter states, should also include in their respective budgets, provisions necessary for the activities of the maturation of their projects, follow- up of their execution and the integrated information systems. Resources transferred within the framework of the public investment budget will be received in the form of allocations and the council executives will have the responsibility to budget the allocations to projects. Finally, the resources that will be transferred to councils within the framework of the Public Investment Budget of the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development will be used exclusively for the execution of investment projects from the Council Development Plans and have to contribute to the exercise of the powers devolved to the councils.