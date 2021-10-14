Cameroon: Non-Aligned Movement in Serbian - Cameroon Participates in High Level Meeting

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella led the Cameroonian delegation.

Within the framework of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation ties, the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella led a Cameroonian delegation to Serbia to participate in deliberations and commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) which held from October 11 to 12, 2021 in Belgrade. Member countries met at the Conference to exchange ideas on peace mechanisms. The opening plenary was presided at by the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vu?i?, in the presence of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid. The purpose of the Movement is to ensure national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of non-aligned countries in their struggle against imperialism, racism and all forms of foreign aggression.

At the plenary session of October 12, 2021, External Relations Minister took to the rostrum and applauded the efforts as well as the achievements of the Non-Aligned Movement over the past 60 years. Minister Mbella Mbella also presented the socio-political situation of Cameroon, including the prevailing crisis in the North West and South West Regions of the country. He also highlighted concrete steps taken by the government to find a lasting solution to the situation. To the Minister, Cameroon, just like other member States, is working at upholding the respect for human rights, and on a constant search for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

In his remarks, Abdulla Shahid, said the forum serves as a platform for consultation and collaboration, with consistent advocacy in favour of peace, cooperation and friendship. Issues of disinformation, pandemics, climate change and biodiversity, he stated, are forcing the world to let go of any lingering notions of isolationism. Abdulla Shahid also commended the members of NAM for adhering to the Bandung principles, which correspond closely to the Charter of the United Nations.

On the sidelines of the Conference, Minister Mbella Mbella had bilateral exchanges with the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Azerbaijan, who doubles as Chairman-in-Office of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Serbia, host of the event.

The Non-Aligned Movement is comprised of 120 member States; 53 from Africa, 39 from Asia, 26 from Latin America and Caribbean and two from Europe.