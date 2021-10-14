Tanzania: Mwalimu Nyerere As a Leading Pan-African Hero

Today, October 14, 2021, we commemorate once again the passing on of Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere to the eschatological life. It is an inspiration in the struggle for Africa's Unity and Economic Independence. The enterprise of the Catholic Church to canonize Mwalimu Nyerere is yet another proof of the greatness of Mwalimu Nyerere as a specially gifted pan-African leader.

Mwalimu Nyerere is indeed one of Africa's leading pan-African heroes of the 21st Century. He was a passionate African statesman who believed that pan-African freedom as the only legitimate political action, by the African leaders and elites to emancipate Africa from economic bondage.

He was a leading force in the emancipation of the African continent from bondage and he spearheaded the formation of one country - the "United States of Africa."

To him, pan-Africanism meant a united and self-determined African continent in pursuit of economic, political, social, ideological and cultural freedom. He portrayed this uncompromising pan-African stance when he said: "... African nationalism is meaningless, dangerous, and anachronistic, if it is not, at the same time, pan-Africanism..."

Mwalimu Nyerere writing about the essence of the formation of Organization of African Unity (OAU) he described that OAU was a springboard instrument to catapult Africa into unity, he asserted: "... Africa wishes to have the political strength to prevent other powers using her for their own ends, and it wishes to have the economic strength to justify and support a modern economy, which is the only basis on which prosperity can come to its people... .For each one of us is so weak in isolation... .Without unity, there is no future for Africa... "

Mwalimu Nyerere speaking at the Founding Conference of the Organization of the OAU on May 26, 1963 in Addis Ababa he spoke: "... The enemies of Africa are now praying. They are praying for the failure of this conference. The people of Africa are also praying. They are praying for the triumph of PAN-AFRICANISM OVER NARROW NATIONALISM AND REGIONALISM. They are specially praying for the triumph of an all-embracing Africa Charter over a Monrovia or Casablanca.