Tanzania: Nyerere Day - How 'Black Thursdays' Haunt Tanzania

14 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — As Tanzanians mark the 22nd commemoration of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's death in 1999 today, some may wonder as to why Thursday has turned out to be a 'black day' for the Nation.

Two of the retired presidents, including the founder of the nation, Mwalimu Nyerere, and two ex-prime ministers died on a Thursday.

Tanzania was sent into grief and deep mourning when the-then President Benjamin Mkapa announced Mwalimu's death on a Thursday, October 14, 1999.

Although Mwalimu's condition at St Thomas Hospital in London had been critical with daily updates to the public, the announcement sent shock waves across the country.

For millions of Tanzanians, the fallen leader had become a symbol of the nation and some could not contemplate how Tanzania would be without him.

The death, according to the official announcement, happened on a Thursday, a day that the majority of Tanzanians who have been closely following national events would not easily forget.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X