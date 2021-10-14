Tunisia: Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie Suspends Tunisia's Membership

Leandro Neumann Ciuffo / Flickr, Cernavoda/Flickr, Pixabay, Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Flickr
National Theatre, Tunisia Parliament, President Kais Saied
14 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) suspended Tunisia's membership.

This measure was taken at the end of the meeting Tuesday of the APF bureau members, dedicated to the state of democracy in the Francophone world.

"(...) the members of the Bureau reviewed the political situation in the Francophone world and took note of the de facto suspension of the Chadian, Guinean and Tunisian sections of the APF following the latest developments in these three countries," reads an APF statement.

The International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) announced on Tuesday that the 18th Francophonie Summit would be postponed for a year to "allow Tunisia to organise this important event in the best possible conditions."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X