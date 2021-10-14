Tunisia: Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie Suspends Tunisia's Membership

Tunis/Tunisia — The Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) suspended Tunisia's membership.

This measure was taken at the end of the meeting Tuesday of the APF bureau members, dedicated to the state of democracy in the Francophone world.

"(...) the members of the Bureau reviewed the political situation in the Francophone world and took note of the de facto suspension of the Chadian, Guinean and Tunisian sections of the APF following the latest developments in these three countries," reads an APF statement.

The International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) announced on Tuesday that the 18th Francophonie Summit would be postponed for a year to "allow Tunisia to organise this important event in the best possible conditions."