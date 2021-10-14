Sudan: Health Ministry - Covid-19 Jabs Now Available to All 18+ Sudanese

Khartoum — The Director of Unified Immunisation at Sudan's federal Ministry of Health, Dr Ismail El Adani, has announced the availability of corona vaccines for people over 18 years. He called on all states of Sudan to provide vaccination opportunities for the mentioned age groups in order to reach the target number of citizens, which is 20 per cent, equivalent to eight million people. Nearly two million people have been vaccinated so far.

Sudan received the first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on October 6 of about half a million doses as part of a 1,274,130 donation from the USA through the Kovacs Platform. The Pfizer vaccine is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to reach Sudan, while more than 1,700,000 people in Sudan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, or Sinapharm, Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health Yusra Osman said on receiving the new shipment.

All requirements to keep and transport the Pfizer vaccine at a temperature of minus 70 to 80 degrees Celsius have been provided. Dr El Adani informed the press on the SUNA platform on Wednesday that people can start receiving the Pfizer vaccine next Sunday in Khartoum as a first phase.

The federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of 10 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and 66 new infections with the coronavirus, with 544 active cases so far in the country.

The ministry said in its daily epidemiological report on Wednesday that Khartoum recorded 44 new cases, River Nile state 10 new cases, Northern State nine new cases, and one case in each of Kassala and West Kordofan, and another new case was registered in Khartoum, in the private laboratory of the International Hospital.

The report indicated that 10 deaths were recorded: three in Khartoum, three in Nile River state, two in Northern State, and one in El Gezira, and one in North Kordofan.