Egypt: Azhar Strongly Condemns Attack On Mosque in Niger

14 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al Azhar strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in western Niger's Tillaberi region where ten people were killed while performing night prayer.

In a statement on Thursday, Azhar rejected all kinds of violence and terrorism, asserting that attacking worship places or humans is a hideous crime.

Al Azhar asserted the importance of mustering international efforts to face terror and limit violence.

It offered condolences to Niger people and government over the victims of the attack, wishing the injured speedy recovery.

