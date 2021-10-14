Egypt: PM Attends Signing of Green Hydrogen Production Deal

Prime Minister Dr Moustafa Madbouli attended on Wednesday the signing of an agreement on the production of green hydrogen in the country with an electrolyser capacity of 50MW-100MW to produce green ammonia.

The deal was signed by the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, Norway's Scatec company for renewable energy and Fertiglobe company, owned by OCI N.V and ADNOC.

Under the agreement, Scatec will establish and operate a facility for producing hydrogen for the sake of Egypt Basic Industries Corporation (EBIC), which will use green hydrogen to produce large amounts of green ammonia substance annually in line with a long-running purchase contract.

The facility will be set up in the vicinity of the EBIC's edifices in Ain Sokhna.