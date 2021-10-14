Ghana: Education Through Sports... DAF, Maif Award Players

A three-day soccer tournament, geared at showcasing the skill of players in Ghana and the West Africa sub-region was climaxed with a dinner and awards night at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Monday.

The maiden edition of the event dubbed 'Education through Sports' was under the auspices of Ghanaian elite club, Bechem United FC together with the Diaspora African Forum (DAF) and Miracle Africa International Foundation (MAIF) where players who excelled are expected to be enrolled in colleges overseas and also given the opportunity to pursue their football careers.

The night was graced by top dignitaries including the French Ambassador Anne Sophie Avè, Italian Ambassador, Daniela d'Orlandi and Libya Ambassador Mr Mohamed M.O Melad.

Others were Madam Nancy Quartey, President of Women in Tourism Ghana, Dr Juliette Tuakli, ChildCare Family Healthcare, Mr Kingsley OwusuAchiaw, Chairman of Bechem United, footall coaches and agents, Chief Executive Officers and club administrators.

Speaking at the event, Head of Missions of DAF, Ambassador DrErieka Bennett, thanked Bechem United for the platform to work together over the years.

She lauded the support from the Bechem community and pledged her unflinching aid to the club to attain higher heights.

President and founder of Miracle Africa International Foundation (MAIF), Nadia Murabet, described DAF as the first diplomatic mission in the world to be recognised by the African Union (AU).

She said DAF was committed to bringing change and happiness to children through arts, culture, music and sports to raise awareness and bring intercultural dialogue.

Ms Murabet maintained that her institution would continue to carry out projects in other parts of Africa with different objectives through education, training and scholarship programmes.

MrOwusuAchiaw, attributed the success of Bechem United to DAF and MAIF and thanked them for the long-term support.

"The club will forever remain grateful to DAF and MAIF for the support since 2007 when we participated in the Trofeo Karol Wojtyla Cup in Italy and won.

Through their support, we discovered talents in the likes of AfriyieAcquah, Bright Addae, SalifuAmadu, Hope Avayevu, KonaduYiadom who are making waves with their respective clubs," he said.

He also lauded their impact when the team flourished in the 2019 Dallas Cup held in the US and advised the team to be focused and paramount in their career.

On the night, deserving players and management members were awarded for their outstanding performances in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Skipper Kofi Agbesimah picked the Best Performing player and was given a plot of land and medal, forward Hafiz Konkoni went home with a cheque for $500, medal and a plot of land as the Best Forward.

Youngster Clinton Duodu and Charles Mensah were awarded $500 each and medals as the Best Youth and Best Player of the season respectively.

The cheque awards were towards their educational support and training.

Team Manager, Emmanuel Amoako Gyampah was handed new keys to a Toyota Camry and a plot of land as the Overall Best Management Member and Jason Arthur who was scouted during the tournament was also awarded.