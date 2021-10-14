Ghana: Holy Child College of Education Holds 13th Congregation

Fijai — Holy Child College of Education, at Fijai in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region, has held its 13th Congregation, under the theme: "The role of quality assurance in a strengthened tertiary institution."

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the congregation was made up of 324 graduates for 2019, and302 grandaunts for 2020.

The acting Principal of the College, Dr Francis Hull Adams, said the 2019 batch produced one First Class, 63 Second Class Upper Division, 119 Second Class Lower Division, 100 Third Class and 41 passes.

He said the 2020 results showed a marked improvement over the 2019 results with nine First Class, 71 Second Class Upper Division,108 Second Class Lower Division,62 third Class and 52 passes.

Dr Adams said the final results of Level 300 students for 2020 showed remarkable improvement despite the disruption of normal academic work by the COVID-19.

He said that "the 2020 results is the best the college has ever attained since the introduction of Diploma in Basic Education Programme in 2004."

Dr Adams said the installation of College of Education Management Information System (CEMIS) on campus with Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-Tel) support, would among other functions,improve data collection, processing, analysis and reporting of information.

He said the college signed a partnership agreement with Kibi College of Education on Pedagogy and Teaching Practice while a Memorandum of Understanding has sent to Okayama University in Japan for formalisation of co-operation and another partnership with universities in Cuba and Canada.

Dr Adams said the introduction of the new 4-Year Bachelor of Education Programme has resulted in increase in staff and students.

He called for provision of infrastructure to accommodate students and staff.

The Deputy Director General, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Dr Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai,said his outfit has been strengthened to train teachers to improve their skills

He said Holy Child College of Education was the best college in Ghana and possibly the whole West African Sub-Region.

Caption: 0604 shows Miss Alice Tiboore (right) receiving award from Dr Appah Bonney, Principal of Kibi College of Education.