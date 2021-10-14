Ghana: 19th Accra Seniors Tennis Open Slated for Nov 22-Dec 4

14 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The 2021 edition of the Accra Seniors Tennis Open has been slated for November 22 to December 4 at the Clay Courts of the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

The annual tennis tournament will attract over 200 tennis players made up of professional and social tennis players to battle for honors in the 14-day competition.

They will compete in the Men's Professional Singles, Ladies Singles (30 years and above), Ladies Doubles (30 years and above), Men's Singles (30-39 years), Men's Singles (40 to 49 years) and Men's Singles (50 to 59 years),

The rest are Men's Singles (60 years and above), Men's Doubles (40 to 49 years), Men's Doubles (50 to 59 years), Men's Doubles (60 years and above) and Mixed Double (30 years and above).

Tournament Coordinator, Mr.Peter Annan, told the media that this year's competition expected to be competitive considering the interest participants have shown.

He said "Over 200 participants have registered so far; I hope that the competitionis not disrupted by the rains."

He said the various categories will feature difficult and exciting matches and announced special side attraction for the Professional categories which winners are expected to pocket Gh¢1,000.00.

Supporting the event are Japan Motors who are the headline sponsors, De-Simone Group, Alisa Hotel, Volta River Authority (VRA), Enterprise Group, Goil Ghana, SIC-Life, BabooSports, FedEx Ghana and Barbisoti and Sons.

The event will be under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation and the patronage of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey.

