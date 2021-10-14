Egypt: NCW, IFC Sign Deal for Empowering Women

14 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The National Council for Women (NCW) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have signed an agreement to support the state's efforts to achieve women's economic empowerment.

The agreement was signed by NCW Chairperson Maya Morsi and IFC Country Manager Walid Labadi in the presence of International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat.

The deal aims to support women to obtain financing and increase their contribution to achieving Egypt Vision 2030.

According to the agreement, the NCW will work in partnership with the IFC to boost the state's efforts in the field of women's economic empowerment.

