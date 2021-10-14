Egypt, Congo Ink Cooperation Protocol in Field of E-Commerce

Board Chairman of Egypt Post Sherif Farouk and general director of Congo post inked a cooperation protocol in the field of training, exchanging expertise, e-commerce, financial and postal services, postal security, improving postal infrastructure and developing the services system.

This came during an official visit by an Egyptian delegation under Farouk to Congo.

In a statement on Thursday, Farouk said that this protocol comes within the framework of continuous cooperation between the Egyptian post and all the African countries, adding that it is a turning point in the field of technical cooperation between Egypt and the African brethren.

He added the protocol aims at opening new cooperation horizons between Egypt and Congo to transfer the successful Egyptian postal experiment in applying digital transformation and financial comprehensiveness to Congo via benefiting from the great potentials of Egypt Post.

Meetings will be intensified between both sides in the coming period to agree on more executive frameworks for the cooperation protocol in light of the commitment of Egypt Post with supporting all the African postal administrations at all levels especially in the field of e-commerce in light of Egypt's joining Ecom@Africa initiative in cooperation with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) to enable the micro, small and medium companies to get through to the global markets via simplifying the measures of imports and exports to increase the volume of e-commerce via postal networks in Africa.

Meanwhile, head of Congo post welcomed postal cooperation between Egypt and Congo to benefit from the success of Egypt Post experiment.