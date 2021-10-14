Ghana: Dol Super Cup - Gold Stars, Skyy Draw in Opener

14 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars played out a goalless draw with Skyy FC in the opening fixture of the Division One Super Cup which started yesterday at the MadinaZongo Park.

Gold Stars created the best chances in the early minutes but failed to convert them but Skyy kept their composure and held on to end the first half barren.

Minutes after recess, Skyy took control and deservedly broke the deadlock in the 75th minute when Baba Musah Hamadu scored from the edge of the penalty but referee ruled it offside.

In the 85th minute, Skyy's goalkeeper Samuel Ohene Nimo pulled an outstanding save to deny Gold Stars a goal to end the game goalless.

