Ghana: Student Grabbed Over Alleged Arson At Nyinahin Catholic SHS

Kumasi — The police have arrested a student suspected to be involved in arson at the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School (SHS), in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region.

Fire completely destroyed the boys' dormitory of the SHS, last Friday at about 9:30pm , destroying school uniforms, food boxes and learning materials, among other items.

It was believed some final year students of the school set the fire to the dormitory because they were not allowed to cheat during their final year examination.

The arrest of the student comes barely three days after the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, ordered the Atwima Mponua District Security Council, based on the allegation, to delve into the matter to bring culprits to book.

DO III Desmond Ackah, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS), had said that intelligence indicated that the final year students were going to cause trouble.

He said the timely intervention of GNFS prevented the fire from spreading to other blocks.

A source at the Nyinahini Police station confirmed the arrest, but the name of the student was not mentioned.