Ghana: Samson Deen Optimistic About APC Presidency

President of the National Paralympic Committee-Ghana (NPC), Mr. Samson Deen is optimistic of winning the race to become the African Paralympic Committee (APC) President.

The election of theAPC has been fixed for October 31 in Rabat, Morocco.

Mr. Deen who was nominated by the NPC-Ghana, told the Times Sports he was confident of winning following his contributions to para sports in Ghana and the continent at large.

"I have done a lot for para sports and I am certain to emerge victorious at the election," he said.

With support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the para sports fraternity, he said he was motivated to make the nation proud, believing that winning the elections would go a long way to promote the sport in the country and beyond.

In a statement of endorsement fromMoYS signed by the Chief Director, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Ministry expressed confidence in Mr. Deen's candidacy.

"Mr. Deen is a national asset having shown in numerous ways his capacity in development, management, leadership skills and passion driven entrepreneurship," it stated.

"His contributions to sports development are commendable and since his election as NPC-Ghana President, has seen a lot of positive strides which has ensured a study growth," the statement added.

Under this leadership, it said, NPC-Ghana accepted to be part of three countries who were implementing the Para Sports against Stigma project, which aimed at alleviating the stigma associated with persons with disability in the country and Africa as a whole.

The Ministry indicated its readinessto support Mr. Deen, and the APC board to function effectively in its bid to bring about relevant changes to the lives of persons with disability in Africa through sports.

Ghana, the statement said, was ready to host the Headquarters of the APC when given the chance.