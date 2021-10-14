Ghana: Lightweight Boxer Kuwornu Signs 3-Year Management Contract

Lightweight boxing campaigner, Victor Kuwornu has signed a managerial contract with a young entrepreneur and boxing enthusiast, John Biney.

The three-year deal was signed on Tuesday at the office of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) at the Trust Emporium and witnessed by the GBA's president, Mr. Abraham Kotey Neequaye.

By the new deal, Kuwornu will receive support from his new management team as he aim to rise to the top of the lightweight ranking by winning the title.

According to the boxer, preparation for fights have always come to a boxer as a cost which is usually eased in cases where the boxer has a competent management team.

Kuwornu boasts of an impressive record of 10 wins without a blemish with seven ending by way of stoppages.

"This is something I have been looking for in many years. Now I have it so now I can concentrate on my training to be at the top, knowing that I have a management team that will take care of all the administrative duties. The sky will be the limit for me."

Mr. Biney said he was excited at the deal which he hopes would bring to light one of Ghana's finest 'brawlers' and push him to the top.

"My team will work hard to get him to the very top. We are here to support him to realize his dream of becoming a world champion for Ghana one day."