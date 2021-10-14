Ghana: PWDs Working At Tollbooths Lament Maltreatment, Job Losses As Revenue Collectors

The contract of about 389 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) working as revenue collectors at some toll booths across the country have been terminated since August last year.

The leader of aggrieved PWDs working at the various toll booths, Avumatsodo Ellah Korku Ametorsaid only 219 PWDs out of 608 PWDs employed were currently at post.

He said these at the a press briefing held in Accra yesterday and called on President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo to intervene to enable them take care of themselves and their families.

According to Mr Ametor, the policy that was used to engaged through them the government and the Ghana Highways Authority, they were to work at the closest toll station.

"This is not so with the current management, Tolls and Routes Management Limited (TRML) who took over and is making work conditions poor and inaccessible to PWDs," Mr Ametor alleged.

He said PWDs were being transferred to various parts of the country which was far from the places of residence and when they refuse to go or ask for explanation, they were sacked.

He alleged that since the takeover of toll booths by TRML, number of PWDs working have drastically reduced and cannot boast of ever 23 percent PWDs working in the booths.

Mr Ametor stated that, TRML made bye-laws which had made itdifficult for them to speak out and work in a free and fair environment while adding that toll collection targets at the various toll booths had been increased without considering PWDs.

"Upon all the maltreatment, increment of target and abuse of overtime, the company do not pay our salary on time, they always pay later in the month," and called on the President to intervene and help them resolve the issues as a matter of urgency.

Mr Ametor also mentioned that security officers including some military, police and immigration refused to pay toll when using their private vehicles and when challenged by toll collectors, it resulted in abusive acts and they sometimes fight with the collectors.

He pleaded that such acts should be stopped immediately as PWDs were not strong enough tofight security officers.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU

