Ghana: Muslim Group Commends Sam George Over LGBTQ+ Advocacy

The Coalition of Muslim Professionals and Business Associates has commended Mr Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, for his advocacy against LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

"We commend the courage, professionalism and sustained strength of Samuel Nartey George and all those who have worked effortlessly on the anti LGBTQ+ bill. Together we shall win.

"We remain committed to protecting the values and norms of our beloved country Ghana," the group said in a statement issued by its convener, Bashir Mohammed Mahfuz and copied the Ghanaian Times.

Mr George became the toast of many Ghanaians after he and seven other MPs sponsored a Bill, called the Promotion of Proper Human and Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, which was presented to the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on June 29, this year.

The coalition said it supports the criminalisation of the act and advocacy against the "morally reprehensible conduct known today as LGBTQ+ on twovalid grounds."

"As committed Muslims, and referencing the Quran as our Holy book, Allah completely prohibits the act and punishes severely individuals or nations who allow such practices to thrive," the statement said.

It stated that "And as for the two of you men who are guilty of lewdness, punish them," (Quran 4:16), and another verse,"When our (Allah's) command came, we turned the city (Sodom) upside down and rained layers upon layers of clay on it."

The statement also referred to (Quran 11:83) "And we let rain fall on them. Look how that was the end of the wrongdoers." (Quran 7:84), and also "He (Lut) said: help me, my Lord, against the people who cause disaster."

It said "as young businessmen and successful professionals, the clarity of an impending doom or disaster on our generation and businesses due to this evil and satanic sexual preference and practice of a few is not lost."

The statement said "we are certain that, if the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is passed, our generation will continue to have a normal business and human activity for the economic advancement of not only ourselves, but that for our families and the country at large, without inviting the anger of Allah, premised on this despicable act, upon our country in the same manner as those described in the Holy Quran in Sodom."

It said the group supports the passage of the bill into law because of the scientific proof of linking sodomy to the spread of HIV/AIDs and other sexually transmitted diseases.

The statement said when the bill is passed into law, it would guard against exposing the already venerable Zongo communities to greater risk.

"On the basis of the above, we unequivocally state our support for the Private Members' Bill sponsored by some Members of Parliament to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana," it said.