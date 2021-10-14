Ghana: PCG Ga West Presbytery Gets New Chairperson

Rev. Enoch Adjei Pobee, an Ordained Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), was last Sunday inducted into office as the second Chairperson of the Ga West Presbytery.

He succeeds Rev. Daniel Amoako Nyarko, whose tenure as first Chairperson of the Presbytery ended on August 31, 2021.

At a colourful ceremony attended by the rank and file of the leadership of the PCG as well as family members and well-wishers, Moderator of the PCG,Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante,charged the new chairperson to remain focused and committed to the ideals of the gospel.

Delivering a sermon on the theme; "The man that God uses" which eulogised the life and sacrifices of Abraham in the Bible, the Moderator called on the chairperson to depend on God in his new assignment, upholding faith, courage and authority in the discharge of his duties.

Prof. Mante said "You have been elected at a timethe entire PCG and the world at large is battling with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), yet the church has goals like vision 1.5 and the 300 pavilion projects, ongoing to achieve.

"You must be clothed in holiness to be able to succeed. Invest in the sacrifice of your God-given abilities towards the realisation of the church's goals and the holistic growth of congregants."

Rev. Pobee, thanked the leadership of the PCG for the confidence reposed in him and recognised the contributions of his parents and immediate family to his success.

He praised his predecessor, Rev. Nyarko, for his pioneering role as the first chairperson of the Presbytery, and promised to count on his support and experience as well as the co-operation of all constituents within the Presbytery to deliver on his mandate.

Rev. Pobee, assured of working closely with the General Assembly and Presbytery Council to realise the 10-year strategic plan of the PCG.

"Fortunately, the Ga West Presbytery has 10 tertiary institutions spread across the length and breadth of the Presbytery. My immediate plan is to get a full time campus ministers and chaplains for them, beginning with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

"We would strive to empower the many Presbyterian congregations in the districts that have daunting challenges and make them self-sustaining to speed up the growth of the church and we will do this through hard work and an open-door policy," he stated.