South Africa: Cele, Mathale Visit Gqeberha in Wake of Violent Clashes

14 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, and his Deputy Cassel Mathale are today expected to visit Gqeberha following violence and wanton destruction of property, which saw several businesses and taxis torched.

On Wednesday, violence broke out in the city's Durban Road in Korsten after a motor vehicle accident between a taxi and a sedan believed to belong to a local businessman.

In a media advisory, the Police Ministry said initial investigations revealed that the single incident led to the torching of several vehicles and property.

"According to police reports, alleged retaliation between the local businessmen and taxi drivers ensued, resulting in eight taxis being set alight. Two taxis were damaged and a civilian vehicle was also set alight. No injuries were reported," said Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

During the visit, Cele, Mathale and national SAPS management are expected to receive a full report from the provincial police top brass on the incident, as well as the spate of murders that have taken place in the Walmer township over the weekend.

