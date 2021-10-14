Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Make an Impression in ICC Rankings

THE Zimbabwe women's cricket players have made their debut appearance in the official One Day International rankings with skipper Mary-Anne Musonda and her deputy Josephine Nkomo making an impression.

Nkomo made the biggest gains in the rankings across all disciplines after scoring 164 runs and scalping four wickets in the inaugural four-match series against Ireland.

According to the rankings released by the International Cricket Council this week, Nkomo debuted at number 98 for batters, 58 for bowlers and 57 for all-rounders.

Musonda, who became the first Zimbabwean woman cricketer to score a century, after her unbeaten 103 runs in the debut match, entered the charts on number 77, among the ODI batters.

Precious Marange (66), Loreen Tshuma (90) and Esther Mbofana (97) also made the top 100 in the bowling rankings after the first series.

Zimbabwe recently played their first ever official ODI series against Ireland and lost 1-3.

"There was a lot of movement in the ODI rankings after the recently-concluded series between Zimbabwe and Ireland.

"Playing their first ODI series since achieving official status in April earlier this year, several Zimbabwe players made their presence felt in the rankings for the very first time," said the ICC in a statement.