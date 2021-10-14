Zimbabwe: Kachosa Makes Sunderland Senior Team Bow

England — BORN Zimbabwean teenager Ethan Kachosa made a huge stride in his career last night when he was given his debut cap for English League One football side, Sunderland, in the Papa Johns Trophy victory over Manchester United Under-21s.

Kachosa played the last 20 minutes at the Stadium of Light, as hosts Sunderland beat the Red Devils Under-21 side 2-1 in a Group F encounter.

He was one of the seven debutants that were thrown into the fray on the night by the Black Cats manager, Lee Johnson.

In fact, Johnson fielded a very youthful side for the midweek clash. Tyrese Dyce, Jacob Carney, Patrick Almond and Tom Scott made their debuts in the starting line-up.

Then Kachosa, Caden Kelly and 16-year-old Zak Johnson were also handed their opportunities coming from the bench.

Kachosa, who was groomed at the Leeds Academy alongside compatriot Jimiel Chikukwa, who is now in the books of Watford FC, received congratulatory messages on the night.

"Congratulations to former Leeds United FC Academy youngster Ethan Kachosa on making his senior debut for Sunderland in the Papa Johns Trophy this (Wednesday) evening," said Leeds in a Twitter post.

His former coach at Leeds, Tom Newey, was also excited by the development.

"Congrats Ethan. Another step up the ladder! Keep pushing," he posted on Twitter.

Kachosa signed for Sunderland development team in July this year. The 18-year-old has had a bright start with the Under-23 side and scored the winning goal against his former team, Leeds United, last Sunday in the Premier League Cup. Sunderland won the match 2-1.