Zimbabwe: Elephant Tramples Tourist

A South African tourist was yesterday trampled to death by an elephant while taking an unguided tour in the Mana Pools National Park.

Michael Bernard Walsh (71) was walking in the company of his son when they encountered the elephant which charged at them.

The two had walked about 40 metres from where they had parked their car when they encountered the elephants with one of them charging at them.

The son managed to escape and reach the car.

However, the septuagenarian could not outrun the elephant and it trampled him to death.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

"We allow people to take unguided tours in our parks and in this instance the man (Michael Bernard Walsh) was walking with his son when they met an elephant which charged at them," said Mr Farawo.

"Unfortunately, maybe due to advanced age, the man could not escape and was trampled by the elephant."

Barely a week ago, another tourist was attacked by an elephant in Victoria Falls.