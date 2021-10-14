Namibia: Afrocat Lions On Verge of Super 10 Crown

14 October 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

Khomas Super 10 log leaders Afrocat Lions are in prime position to be crowned netball champions, provided they don't lose their last two games on Saturday. Leading the log on 36 points and with two games in hand, Afrocat Lions will only have themselves to blame if they lose against Tigers (s1) and Afrocat (s2) on Saturday.

Wanderers (s1) are second on the log. Their final points would have been determined last night after their match against Black Africa (s1), but before that match, Wanderers had 33 points.

Tigers (s1), currently third, still have three games in hand, including the match against Wanderers (s2) tonight. But they pose no threat to Wanderers (s1) and Afrocat Lions (s1).

Speaking to this publication yesterday, fixtures administrator for the Khomas Super 10 Dimitri Bitter said the league has reached its climax, and the champion could be crowned today.

"Afrocat Lions could be crowned champions, although they still have two more games in hand," he added.

"In the first division, Nust 1b and NDF are automatically promoted to the Super 10 next season as they will finish first and second."

