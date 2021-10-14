Namibia: Rural School Gets Fence Donation

A rural school in the Kabbe South constituency of Zambezi region received a donation of fencing material to the value of N$25 000, from Favor Fishing company last Friday.

Nsundwa Combined School has grades 0 to 9 with 130 learners. Speaking at the handover ceremony, schoolboard chairperson John Mulife pointed out that the absence of a school fence is among other countless challenges the school is facing, therefore, the donation is highly appreciated.

He added that it was difficult to control the movement of people within the school premises and teachers' houses and classrooms were easily accessible to everyone. "It was very difficult as teaching and learning was totally disturbed. So, we appreciate the donation we received, and are very thankful and happy," said Mulife.

Some of the challenges Mulife mentioned faced by the school include lack of classrooms and an admin block, as well as damaged ablution. "We received toilets, but the challenge is that the water pressure is low because of the long distance between the tank and the toilets. We are in need of a tank so that we can have enough water to flush those toilets," he stated.

Kabbe South councillor John Likando promised to tackle the issue of the ablution facilities, as well as assist in the construction of the school fence.

"We will send an engineer from the regional council to come and inspect the toilets, and tell us why they are not working. Things should not only be set up for decoration," said Likando. He further called on the teachers and learners of Nsundwa to zealously guard the school fence once it is completed.