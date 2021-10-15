Nigeria: Wizkid's 'Made in Lagos' Smashes Audiomack's Record

14 October 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian celebrated musician, Wizkid, has become the first African artist to reach 300 million streams on Audiomack.

His new album, #MadeinLagos may be topping billboards and countdown counters around the globe, but a recent check on Audiomack, an on-demand music streaming and audio discovery platform that allows artists and creators to upload limitless music and podcasts for listeners through its mobile apps and website, reveals that Wizkid via his album, Made in Lagos, is the first African artist to reach the 300 million streams on the music site.

Made in Lagos is the fourth studio and second major-label album by the Nigerian singer.

It was released on 30 October 2020 by Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records.

The album features guest appearances from British artists Skepta and Ella Mai, American R&B singer H.E.R., Jamaican artists Projexx and Damian Marley, and Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Tay Iwar, Terri and Tems, the latter of who features on the international-charting song "Essence".

