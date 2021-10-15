Nigeria: BBNaija - Pere's Fans Call for Prayers As He Lands in Hospital

14 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

Fans of Big Brother Naija season 6 second runner up, Pere Egbi, have asked people to pray for him.

In a video captioned 'Pray for General', the fans solicited for Pere, who is currently in the hospital.

Pere, who landed in the hospital a few days after White Money, was seen in bed receiving intravenous drips while taking a nap.

The top six housemates from the show have been on media rounds ever since the 2021 season ended on October 4, 2021.

Shortly after the news of Pere's hospitalisation broke, his Instagram account got disabled.

Both him and his team are yet to make a statement in regarding that.

