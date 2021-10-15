Nigeria: Ayu Emerges Consensus PDP Chairmanship Candidate

14 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has been picked as the consensus national chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party by the party's stakeholders in the North.

It was learnt Thursday that two other contenders from the North, where the position has been zoned to - former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema, and the incumbent deputy national chairman (North), Senator Nazif Suleiman - stepped down for Ayu.

At a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, confirmed that Ayu was unanimously picked as the candidate for the office of the National Chairman by the Northern Caucus of the party.

Ayu had earlier emerged the consensus national chairmanship candidate for the North Central zone after other contenders from the zone withdrew from the race early this week.

The office of the PDP national chairman, currently occupied by the South, has been zoned to the North ahead of the next general election.

The party's national convention holds in Abuja October 31.

