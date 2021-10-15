Nigeria: 14 Years Old Nigerian Emerges Winner of Hacey's Initiative

A 14-year-old Nigerian girl, Miss Lawal Kasmot has emerged as the winner of this year's HACEY's Health Initiative.

The event which is part of the company's commitment towards improving the health and productivity of girls in Nigeria, saw girls from various secondary schools across Nigeria participating in the award.

According to HACEY's Executive Director, Rhoda Robinson "The United Nations International Day of the Girl Child, held on October 11, aims at highlighting and addressing the needs and challenges girls face while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

"As part of HACEY's commitment to improving the health and productivity of girls in Nigeria, we organized activities aimed at Empowering the girl child with skills instrumental to creating and effecting social change in all facets of life.

"Sequel to the celebration of International Day of the Girl Child, with the 2021 theme, "Digital generation. Our generation", HACEY health organized a range of activities to engage and enlighten the girl child and in the lineup were;

"International Day of the Girl Child Essay competition which captured the topic: The role of the Nigerian Government and society in achieving gender equality. The essay was opened to girls from secondary school and from the entries received, three girls emerged as winners, first runner-up and second runner-up respectively."

Lawal Kasmot was the winner of the competition and she received a cheque of N50, 000, a brand new laptop, a certificate and plaque for her school, while Ayodele Susan-Mary emerged as first runner up with a cheque of N30, 000. On the other hand, Somayina Osakwe emerged second runner-up and went home with a cheque of N20, 000.

Other activities for the day included a career and mentoring training for girls at Johnson and Johnson, Stag Engineering, Havana, Banwo& Ighodalo and Nensis Engineering.

Prior to the day, HACEY had engaged students in a Safe space (leadership and health) workshop, Health and Leadership sensitization in Schools across project states.

This project successfully reached over 200, 000 young girls with information on health and leadership thereby amplifying their voices in the society, creating a healthy and productive environment for them. It also helped promote the rights of girls to education, health, and economic empowerment in Nigeria as well as created a conducive platform for young girls to lead healthy and productive life.

At the end, 100 young girls were enlightened on the specific characteristics of preferred career, requirements, and available career opportunities and 10 young girls were inducted into the HACEY girls' advisory board.